FRIDAY
Smiles for Vets Free Dental Care for Indiana Veterans, 8 a.m.-3 p.m., Family and Cosmetic Dentistry of Kokomo, 5111 Clinton Avenue, Kokomo. Dr. Melissa Jarrell and her team will host Smiles for Vets, providing hundreds of U.S. Veterans with free dental care. Line up begins at 8 a.m., doors open at 9 a.m. For more information, call 765-453-4369, or visit www.jarrelldentistry.com/services/smiles-for-vets.
SATURDAY
9/11 Stair Climb and Memorial Tribute Challenge, 8:46 a.m.–5 p.m., Kokomo Municipal Stadium, 400 S. Union St., Kokomo. For more information, call Kokomo Family YMCA at 765-457-4447, or visit www.runsignup.com/Race/IN/Kokomo/911MartyMeyersandCarlKoontz.
Kokomo Farmer’s Market, 9 a.m. to noon, in the parking lot at the intersection of Mulberry and Washington streets in downtown Kokomo. Find local produce, handmade artisan items, home-baked goods and much more. For more information, visit www.kokomofarmersmarket.com.
Kokomo Summer Concert Series Featuring Runaway June, 6-10 p.m., Foster Park, 721 W. Superior St., Kokomo. Grammy-nominated country music trio Runaway June brings their act to Kokomo, featuring opener Walker Montgomery. Admission is free.
SUNDAY
50th anniversary celebration, First Christian Church, 854 N. 300 West, Kokomo. A dedication will be held immediately following the 9:30 a.m. service. Kokomo Chamber Brass will perform, and there will be a picnic celebration and garden tours set to begin around 11 a.m.
City of Kokomo Touch-A-Truck, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Inventrek Tech Park parking lot, 700 E. Firmin St., Kokomo. Have fun interacting with various vehicles up close. Admission is free.
