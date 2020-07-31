The 10th annual Paul Fausett Memorial Golf Scramble, hosted by Brookside Free Methodist Church, is scheduled for Aug. 22 at Chippendale G.C. Registration and lunch are planned for noon with golf to follow at 1 p.m.
The cost is $50 per person or $200 per four-player team and includes cart, food, prizes and fellowship. Mulligans are available for $5 each with a limit of two per player.
To register, go to ww.brooksidefmc.org or pick up a registration form at the church, 190 East 400 South, Kokomo.
