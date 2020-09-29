A Sept. 26 article on contamination cleanup near the Wildcat Creek should have said that while current cleanup of high levels PCB is expected to be complete by the end of this year, it's one step in a multi-step cleanup, which is expected to continue in 2021 and 2022.
Clarification
A Saturday article on contamination cleanup near the Wildcat Creek should have stated that why PCB cleanup is expected to end this year, it's merely one step in a multi-step cleanup process. Future cleanup work will focus on metals and is expected to be complete in 2021 or 2022.
