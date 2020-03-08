Cassius Winston kissed Michigan State's logo in the middle of its basketball court, following the school's quarter-century long tradition toward the end of his last game at the Breslin Center.
The senior scored 27 points to help the 16th-ranked Spartans beat No. 19 Ohio State 80-69 on Sunday to win a third straight Big Ten championship.
“It means the world to have my whole family come and see me in my last home game and to go out like that," he said. “It's an amazing feeling."
Winston was able to celebrate the end of the regular season, nearly four months after the death of his brother.
“I could not have done what he did," coach Tom Izzo said.
Michigan State (22-9, 14-6 Big Ten) shared the conference title with No. 9 Maryland and No. 24 Wisconsin. The Spartans will be the second-seeded team at the Big Ten Tournament behind the Badgers, with the Terrapins seeded third.
The Badgers clinched a share of the Big Ten title with a victory Saturday at Indiana. The Terrapins beat No. 25 Michigan earlier on Sunday to also earn a share of the championship.
The Buckeyes (21-10, 11-9) had won four straight and six of their previous seven games, but they let Michigan State make 54% of its shots in the second half to pull away.
“We just couldn't get enough stops when we needed to," coach Chris Holtmann said.
Ohio State's leading scorer, Kaleb Wesson, was held to eight points on 1-of-8 shooting after entering the day averaging 14-plus points per game.
“Wesson is a load down low," Izzo said. “We put a lot into trying to stop him. We didn’t stop him, but we semi-neutralized him."
Duane Washington had 16 points, CJ Walker scored 14, E.J. Liddell had 12 and Luther Muhammad added 10 points for the Buckeyes.
Michigan State was in control of much of the evening and pulled away with a 16-4 run late in the game.
Rocket Watts scored 19 points, Xavier Tillman had 15 points, nine rebounds, three assists, two blocks and two steals while Aaron Henry added 12 points for the Spartans.
MARYLAND 83, MICHIGAN 70
Anthony Cowan Jr. had 20 points and eight assists in his final home game at Maryland, and the ninth-ranked Terrapins beat No. 25 Michigan 83-70 to earn a share of the Big Ten regular-season title.
Eric Ayala scored 19, Jalen Smith had 18 points and 11 rebounds and Aaron Wiggins added 15 points for the Terps (24-7, 14-6). Cowan, a senior guard, went 7 for 11 from the floor and hit six free throws in the final minute.
Immediately after the game, Maryland was presented a Big Ten championship trophy, its first since joining the league in 2014.
The Terrapins held a two-game lead with five games to go, but lost three of four before defeating the Wolverines to finish 16-1 at home.
IOWA 78, ILLINOIS 76
Ayo Dosunmu scored 17 points and No. 23 Illinois held off No. 18 Iowa 78-76 at Champaign, Illinois, to secure the No. 4 seed in the Big Ten Conference tournament.
Andres Feliz scored 14 points, Kofi Cockburn had 12 and Kipper Nichols added 10 for Illinois (21-10, 12-8 Big Ten).
Luka Garza scored a game-high 28 points for Iowa (20-11, 11-9), which finished in a four-way tie for fifth in the Big Ten and will be the No. 5 seed in the tournament. Joe Toussaint scored 14 and Connor McCaffery added 10.
BRADLEY 80, VALPARAISO 66
Darrell Brown scored 21 points and Elijah Childs added 17 to lead fourth-seeded Bradley to its 10th NCAA Tournament with an 80-66 win over seventh-seeded Valparaiso in the Missouri Valley Conference championship game at St. Louis.
Ja'Shon Henry scored 16 points for the fourth-seeded Braves, Nate Kennell chipped in with 14 points and Ville Tahvanainen added 10.
Javon Freeman-Liberty paced seventh-seeded Valparaiso with 22 points and 10 rebounds.
Bradley (23-11) claimed its fourth MVC title and became the ninth team in MVC history to defend its tournament crown
Valparaiso (19-16) led 48-42 with 14:27 left in the contest.
Bradley used a 7-0 run midway through the second half to go in front to stay, 56-51.
WOMEN
MARYLAND 82, OSU 65
Stephanie Jones scored 18 points and Ashley Owusu had 17 points and 11 assists to lead No. 6 Maryland past Ohio State 82-65 in the Big Ten tournament championship game at Indianapolis.
The Terrapins (28-4) won their 17th game in a row, earned the conference's automatic NCAA Tournament bid and captured their first tourney crown in three years. It's Maryland's fourth tournament title in the six years it has been a member of the league.
Dorka Juhasz scored 20 points and Kierstan Bell had 13 to lead sixth-seeded Ohio State (21-12), which ran out of steam after winning three times in the previous three days and had won four straight overall.
