INDIANAPOLIS — Anthony Castonzo’s eyes go wide and he smiles broadly as the subject is broached.
Through two weeks of the NFL season, the Indianapolis Colts have the second-ranked rushing offense in the league.
It’s a smash-mouth start for a team with goals of finishing in the top five on the ground at season’s end.
“Running the ball’s fun,” the Colts’ left tackle said. “And I think the whole offensive line really buys in and really takes pride in that. That’s something we want to continue to do.”
Balance is the ultimate aim.
While the running game has been rolling along, Indianapolis ranks 32nd through the air. Quarterback Jacoby Brissett threw for just 146 yards in Sunday’s 19-17 victory against the Tennessee Titans, but he also tossed three touchdowns.
He’s thrown five touchdown passes overall but has yet to break the 200-yard passing barrier.
That’s partially by design.
The Colts preach prudence and patience on offense. They don’t want the quarterback to force anything. Rather, they’re content to take what defenses are giving them.
And, for now, that means playing behind what they see as the team’s greatest strength.
“Our offensive line is playing great,” offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni said. “Our running backs are running great. Our tight ends are blocking well, and our wide receivers are blocking well. So when you get that hot hand, you tend to ride it a little bit. We have really been trying to ride our offensive line because we have felt like they have been dominant up front.”
The strategy is paying off.
Marlon Mack has carried the ball 45 times in the past two weeks, but when the Titans bottled him up Sunday, Indianapolis found another way to get the job done.
With less than five minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, backup running back Jordan Wilkins burst through a hole created by center Ryan Kelly and right guard Mark Glowinski and ran 55 yards down to the 4-yard line.
That set up the game-winning touchdown pass from Brissett to wide receiver T.Y. Hilton and validated the Colts’ belief in their rushing attack.
“Yeah, that’s exactly why we stick with the run,” coach Frank Reich said. “Of course, we learned our lesson [in Week 1] by doing that and doing that well. That played into it [Sunday], and then we break the long one.”
KELLY RETURNS
A day after returning from a two-week suspension and being waived, quarterback Chad Kelly is back on Indianapolis’ roster.
The 25-year-old was re-signed to the practice squad Thursday.
Offensive tackle Tyree St. Louis was released from the practice squad.
INJURY REPORT
Linebacker Darius Leonard (concussion) and Mack (knee) did not practice for the second straight day. Things are not looking good for Leonard to play Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons, as he still must clear the majority of the NFL’s concussion protocol.
Cornerback Pierre Desir (knee), Hilton (quad) and defensive end Jabaal Sheard (knee) were limited participants.
Brissett (knee), defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad (shoulder), defensive end Kemoko Turay (neck) and running back Jonathan Williams (rib) were full participants.
