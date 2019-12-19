Today
Christmas at the Seiberling, 1 to 4 p.m., holiday tours, admission $10 for adults and $5 for students 18 and younger, call 765-452-4314 or visit www.howardcountymuseum.org.
Christmas at the Seiberling evening hours, 4 to 8 p.m., free admission sponsored by Duke Energy (CEO night).
We Care Park holiday light display, begins at dusk, corner of Gano and Lafountain streets, freewill donations accepted.
City of Lights holiday light display, opens at dusk through Christmas, Highland Park, call 765-456-7275.
“A Summer Place” Christmas event, 1950s-themed town, dinner seating 5:30, 6:30, and 7:30 p.m., reservations required, call 765-963-5943, $18 for adults, $10 for children.
Friday
Christmas at the Seiberling, 1 to 4 p.m., holiday tours, admission $10 for adults and $5 for students 18 and younger, call 765-452-4314 or visit www.howardcountymuseum.org.
Christmas at the Seiberling evening hours, 4 to 8 p.m., free admission sponsored by Security Federal Savings Bank.
We Care Park holiday light display, begins at dusk, corner of Gano and Lafountain streets, freewill donations accepted.
City of Lights holiday light display, opens at dusk through Christmas, Highland Park, call 765-456-7275.
“A Summer Place” Christmas event, 1950s-themed town, dinner seating 5:30, 6:30, and 7:30 p.m., reservations required, call 765-963-5943, $18 for adults, $10 for children.
Saturday
Christmas at the Seiberling, 1 to 4 p.m., holiday tours, admission $10 for adults and $5 for students 18 and younger, call 765-452-4314 or visit www.howardcountymuseum.org.
Christmas at the Seiberling Candlelight Tours sponsored by Duke Energy, 6 to 9 p.m., Seiberling Mansion, call 765-452-4314 or visit www.howardcountymuseum.org.
We Care Park holiday light display, begins at dusk, corner of Gano and Lafountain streets, freewill donations accepted.
City of Lights holiday light display, opens at dusk through Christmas, Highland Park, call 765-456-7275.
“Crossroads: Change In Rural America” permanent exhibit, 1 to 4 p.m., Greentown Historical Society, 103 E. Main St., features a timeline of events in the history of eastern Howard County from the creation of the state of Indiana in 1816, the development of Howard County and the eastern townships, to the present.
Sunday
Christmas at the Seiberling, 1 to 4 p.m., holiday tours, admission $10 for adults and $5 for students 18 and younger, call 765-452-4314 or visit www.howardcountymuseum.org.
VFW bingo, noon to 4 p.m., 920 N. Washington St.
We Care Park holiday light display, begins at dusk, corner of Gano and Lafountain streets, freewill donations accepted.
City of Lights holiday light display, opens at dusk through Christmas, Highland Park, call 765-456-7275.
“Crossroads: Change In Rural America” permanent exhibit, 2 to 4 p.m., Greentown Historical Society, 103 E. Main St., features a timeline of events in the history of eastern Howard County from the creation of the state of Indiana in 1816, the development of Howard County and the eastern townships, to the present.
Monday
We Care Park holiday light display, begins at dusk, corner of Gano and Lafountain streets, freewill donations accepted.
City of Lights holiday light display, opens at dusk through Christmas, Highland Park, call 765-456-7275.
“Crossroads: Change In Rural America” permanent exhibit, 1 to 4 p.m., Greentown Historical Society, 103 E. Main St., features a timeline of events in the history of eastern Howard County from the creation of the state of Indiana in 1816, the development of Howard County and the eastern townships, to the present.
