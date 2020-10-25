The Community Foundation Serving Howard, Clinton and Carroll Counties has received a Community Leadership Grant of $350,000 as part of the seventh phase of Lilly Endowment Inc.’s Giving Indiana Funds for Tomorrow (GIFT VII) initiative.
Howard County received a $150,000 grant, and Clinton and Carroll counties each received a $100,000 grant, according to a press release from Community Foundation. The Community Leadership Implementation Grants were based on county population. With the grants, the Community Foundation will fund mental health and addiction services navigators in each county.
“The Community Leadership Implementation Grants will allow the Foundation to support nonprofits, that are providing mental health and addiction services, respond to high-priority needs in our communities,” said Greg Aaron, President of the Community Foundation Serving Howard, Clinton and Carroll Counties. “The need for better navigation to these types of services was evident before COVID-19 and has increased since the pandemic. These grants will improve access to the quality services our communities already offer.”
As part of GIFT VII, the Community Foundation Serving Howard, Clinton and Carroll Counties was awarded a Planning Grant totaling $175,000 in 2019 to convene local stakeholders to identify, prioritize and assess opportunities and challenges among Howard, Clinton and Carroll counties. Howard County received a $75,000 grant, and Clinton and Carroll counties each received a $50,000 grant, according to the release.
The community research was used to develop the proposals to apply for the Community Leadership grants to fund the mental health and substance abuse navigators. The Community Leadership Implementation Grants will fund the navigator positions through Turning Point – System of Care in Howard County; Healthy Communities of Clinton County; and Mental Health of America – Wabash Valley Region in Carroll County.
“Placing additional navigators at these nonprofit organizations will help to reduce barriers to service delivery and reduce the frustration individuals can experience when seeking mental health and addiction services,” said Aaron. “This strengthened network will help to improve outcomes by engaging clients in the healing process and facilitating the transition toward treatment and wellness. The regional collaboration will be instrumental in providing cohesive services in the area.”
“We are grateful to the Foundation and Lilly Endowment for supporting the services of Turning Point – System of Care,” said Paul Wyman, Board Chair of Turning Point – System of Care. “Because of COVID-19 we have experienced a significant increase in need for our programs and services. This grant will be used immediately to improve access to quality care for those in need.”
