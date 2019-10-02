Community Howard Regional Health is hosting a drug take-back event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, as part of National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. Community Howard will also be offering free flu shots to adults age 18 and over in the Community CareMobile.
Community Howard will accept over-the-counter medications, prescription medications and pet medications in the form of pills, liquids, ointments and lotions.
The free and confidential drop-off event is being held outside the Community Surgery Center, located on the main campus at 3503 S. Reed Road in Kokomo.
The event is in collaboration with the Howard County Recycling District, Kokomo Police Department, the DEA, Walgreens and Howard County Sheriff’s Office.
All materials should be labeled to identify contents. Names can be crossed out to protect privacy. The medications will be collected safely and processed according to Indiana law. No identification or signatures are required.
The program is for residentially-generated waste.
During the event free flu shots will also be offered from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Community CareMobile, which will be parked nearby adjacent to Indiana 931. The flu shots are for adults age 18 and over, while supplies last.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.