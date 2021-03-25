Today

Indoor Iditarod, 9 a.m.-8 p.m., Kokomo Howard-County Public Library South, 1755. E. Center Road, learn about the Alaskan sled dog race, Iditarod, follow a track indoor, visit khcpl.org.

Friday

The Chosen Misfits Ministries, 6-9 p.m., The Carpenter House Church, 37 W. C.R. 550 North.

Indoor Iditarod, 9 a.m.-8 p.m., Kokomo Howard-County Public Library South, 1755. E. Center Road, learn about the Alaskan sled dog race, Iditarod, follow a track indoor, visit khcpl.org.

IUK presents “The Pirates of Penzance,” 7 p.m., Havens Auditorium, live musical theater returns to Havens, open to the public, email gricew@iuk.edu, will be streamed on Havens Auditorium Facebook page.

Saturday

The Chosen Misfits Ministries, 6-9 p.m., The Carpenter House Church, 37 W. C.R. 550 North.

Indoor Iditarod, 9 a.m.-8 p.m., Kokomo Howard-County Public Library South, 1755. E. Center Road, learn about the Alaskan sled dog race, Iditarod, follow a track indoor, visit khcpl.org.

IUK presents “The Pirates of Penzance,” 7 p.m., Havens Auditorium, live musical theater returns to Havens, open to the public, email gricew@iuk.edu, will be streamed on Havens Auditorium Facebook page.

Sunday

VFW bingo, noon to 4 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.

IUK presents “The Pirates of Penzance,” 3 p.m., Havens Auditorium, live musical theater returns to Havens, open to the public, email gricew@iuk.edu, will be streamed on Havens Auditorium Facebook page.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you