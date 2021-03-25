Today
Indoor Iditarod, 9 a.m.-8 p.m., Kokomo Howard-County Public Library South, 1755. E. Center Road, learn about the Alaskan sled dog race, Iditarod, follow a track indoor, visit khcpl.org.
Friday
The Chosen Misfits Ministries, 6-9 p.m., The Carpenter House Church, 37 W. C.R. 550 North.
IUK presents “The Pirates of Penzance,” 7 p.m., Havens Auditorium, live musical theater returns to Havens, open to the public, email gricew@iuk.edu, will be streamed on Havens Auditorium Facebook page.
Saturday
Sunday
VFW bingo, noon to 4 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
IUK presents “The Pirates of Penzance,” 3 p.m., Havens Auditorium, live musical theater returns to Havens, open to the public, email gricew@iuk.edu, will be streamed on Havens Auditorium Facebook page.
