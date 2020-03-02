Today
- Intern-curated exhibition, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., IU Kokomo Art Gallery, free admission.
- VFW bingo, 5:30 to 9 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., special $6,000 night, kitchen open.
Tuesday
- Intern-curated exhibition, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., IU Kokomo Art Gallery, free admission.
Wednesday
- Intern-curated exhibition, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., IU Kokomo Art Gallery, free admission.
- VFW bingo, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Thursday
- Seniors at the Cinema, 12:30 p.m., AMC Theatre, “The Call of the Wild,” starring Harrison Ford, $2.
- Intern-curated exhibition, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., IU Kokomo Art Gallery, free admission.
Friday
- First Friday Healthy Community Fair, 5:30 to 9 p.m., downtown district, insights into improving health and wellness.
- Kokomo Curtain Call Children’s Theatre presents “Romeo & Harriet,” 7 p.m., Sycamore Elementary School, tickets $8 adults and $6 for children 12 and younger, visit www.kokomocurtaincall.org.
- Kokomo Civic Theatre presents “The Velocity of Autumn,” 8 p.m., IU Kokomo Havens Auditorium, tickets $15 adults, $12 senior citizens, and $10 students, for tickets, call 765-454-8800 or visit www.kokomocivictheatre.org.
- VFW Fish/Chicken Strip Fry, 5 to 7 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., cost $10, music by DJ Louis 6 to 10 p.m., call 765-452-1521.
Saturday
- Kokomo Curtain Call Children’s Theatre presents “Romeo & Harriet,” 2 p.m., Sycamore Elementary School, tickets $8 adults and $6 for children 12 and younger, visit www.kokomocurtaincall.org.
- Kokomo Civic Theatre presents “The Velocity of Autumn,” 8 p.m., IU Kokomo Havens Auditorium, tickets $15 adults, $12 senior citizens, and $10 students, for tickets, call 765-454-8800 or visit www.kokomocivictheatre.org.
- Kokomo Handbell Festival, 5:30 p.m., Bible Baptist Church, 2635 S. Dixon Road, eight local churches participating.
- IFAA Indoor State Archery Tournament, 8 a.m., Kokomo Event and Conference Center, 1500 N. Reed Road.
Sunday
- Kokomo Civic Theatre presents “The Velocity of Autumn,” 2 p.m., IU Kokomo Havens Auditorium, tickets $15 adults, $12 senior citizens, and $10 students, for tickets, call 765-454-8800 or visit www.kokomocivictheatre.org.
- IFAA Indoor State Archery Tournament, 8 a.m., Kokomo Event and Conference Center, 1500 N. Reed Road.
- VFW bingo, noon to 4 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
March 9
- VFW bingo, 5:30 to 9 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
March 11
- Meet the Mayor, 4:30 to 6 p.m., Kokomo Senior Center, 721 W. Superior St.
- VFW bingo, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
March 12
- Mexico Lions Club fish and tenderloin fry, 4 to 7 p.m., Mexico Community Building, tickets in advance $10 for adults, $6 for children 6 through 12, children younger than 6 eat free, tickets 50 cents more at the door.
March 14
- Acacia Academy’s Art in Bloom fundraiser, 6 p.m., First Church of the Nazarene, 2734 S. Washington St., music, meal student entertainment and silent and live auctions, $50 per person, tickets www.acaciaacademy.org.
- Breakfast, 7 to 10 a.m., New London Masonic Lodge, 2 miles north of Russiaville, freewill donation accepted.
- Community breakfast, 7:30 to 9:30 a.m., Shiloh United Methodist Church, 5741 W. 100 North, freewill offering.
- Shipshewana on the Road, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Kokomo Event and Conference Center, 1500 N. Reed Road, admission $5 for adults, free for children 12 and younger.
