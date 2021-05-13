Today
Nature Storywalk, 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., KHCPL Russiaville, 315 Mesa Drive, Russaville, families with kids invited to explore Nature Explore Outdoor Classroom, read “Bird Builds a Nest” by Martin Jenkins.
Kokomo Creation Care Meeting, 7 p.m., Christ Lutheran Church, 3401 S. Dixon Road, speaker Russ Hawkins, Eagle Life, all welcome.
Free yoga, 6 p.m., in former Christopher & Banks space, Markland Mall, 1114 S. 17th St., free yoga by Michelle Davis of Work Horse Gym.
Friday
Make His Praise Glorious, 7 p.m., Kokomo Zion UMC, 5051 C.R. E. 400 North, Kokomo, organ music by Matt Gerhard, free.
Saturday
Kokomo Downtown Farmers Market; 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., intersection of Washington and Mulberry streets, fresh produce, meats, homemade baked goods and more, outdoor market open every Saturday through Sept. 25, 2021. Visit www.kokomofarmersmarket.com.
Lit Loot, all day, Greentown Public Library, 421 S. Harrison St., Greentown, enjoy a library bag full of surprises, visit greentownlib.org.
National Pet Month Celebration, 10 a.m. to noon, Kokomo Humane Society, 729 E. Hoffer St., dog bingo at 10:30 a.m., talent show at 11 a.m., groomer/trainer tips at 11:30 a.m., pets must play well with others to attend, call 765-628-3534, help the shelter by donating old blankets, dog/cat treats, cleaning supplies.
Miles for Music Fun Run, 11 a.m., Eastern Elementary School, 308 S. Harrison St., Greentown, more info on registration at facebook.com/EasternElemPTO.
