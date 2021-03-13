Moore, Derrick, and Williams, Kahlor, Kokomo, a boy, D’Eriq Marshawn Moore, 8 pounds, 6 ounces, at 7:54 a.m. Feb. 27, 2021.
Main, Jacob, and Hardy, Megan, Galveston, a girl, Maison Jo Main-Hardy, 6 pounds, at 8:27 a.m. March 1, 2021.
Main, Jacob, and Hardy, Megan, Galveston, a girl, Kenedy France Main-Hardy, 5 pounds, 1 ounce, at 8:28 a.m. March 1, 2021.
Schmitt, Shianne, Kokomo, a boy, Rory Jaymeson Schmitt, 7 pounds, 11 ounces, at 11:59 a.m. March 1, 2021.
Martin, Dominic and Emily (Shook), Russiaville, a girl, Leighton Shae Martin, 6 pounds, 12 ounces, at 3:23 p.m. March 1, 2021.
