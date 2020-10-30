DANIEL AND PHYLLIS BRUBAKER, Kokomo, will celebrate 25 years of marriage. Daniel and the former Phyllis Bailey were married Oct. 7, 1995 at Lighthouse Missionary Baptist Church by the Rev Fred McKee. He served with the U.S. Army and is a Vietnam Veteran. He was a maintenance supervisor with Ivy Tech State College retiring after 35 1/2 yrs of service. She is retired from Delphi/Delco Electronics after 28 years of service. They are the parents of Brad Brubaker and Danya Brubaker of Orlando, Fla. Jerry Cooley Jr. Springdale, Ark. and Doug Cooley Peru, In. They have four grandchildren.
Brubaker Anniversary
Sally Mahan
