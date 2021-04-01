Today
Spring Break Fun, 1:30-3:30 p.m., play Imagination Playground, Yardzee, Giant Jenga, Giant Dominoes, 315 Mesa Drive, Russiaville, 765-883-5112.
Egg Scavenger Hunt, during library hours at Kokomo-Howard County Public Library Main, 220 N. Union St., eggs hidden at KHCPL and nearby downtown, dress for outdoor fun, ask for a map to get started and go find eggs, call 765-626-0807 or visit www.khcpl.org.
IUK art exhibit, “Anxiety in a Time of Pandemic,” 1-7 p.m., IUK downtown gallery, 102 N. Main St., free admission, call 765-455-9426
{span style=”font-size: 1.17em;”}Friday{/span}The Chosen Misfits Ministries, 6-9 p.m., The Carpenter House Church, 37 W. C.R. 550 North.
Egg Scavenger Hunt, during library hours at Kokomo-Howard County Public Library Main, 220 N. Union St., eggs hidden at KHCPL and nearby downtown, dress for outdoor fun, ask for a map to get started and go find eggs, call 765-626-0807 or visit www.khcpl.org.
VFW Fish and Chicken Dinner, 5-7 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., fish or chicken strips plus two sides, $10, music by DJ Louie 5-9 p.m., call VFW 765-452-1521. Curbside and carry-out available.
IUK art exhibit, “Anxiety in a Time of Pandemic,” 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., IUK downtown gallery, 102 N. Main St., free admission, call 765-455-9426
{span style=”font-size: 1.17em;”}Saturday{/span}The Chosen Misfits Ministries, 6-9 p.m., The Carpenter House Church, 37 W. C.R. 550 North.
County breakfast, 7-10 a.m., In His Image Church, 2940 E. County Road 50 North, menu includes sausage, scrambled eggs, sausage gravy, biscuits, orange juice and coffee, breakfast is free, freewill donations accepted, call 765-438-1871.
KPRD Youth Easter Egg Hunt, 1 p.m., Northwest Park, 1600 W. Judson Road, free of charge for children ages 10 and under, age groups are toddlers to 3, 4-6, and 7-10, call 765-456-7275.
KPRD Adult Easter Egg Hunt, 8:30 p.m., Jackson Morrow Park, 4200 S. Park Road, more than 10,000 eggs in the hunt zone, $5 cash only, can be purchased at KPRD office through Friday or at the park 5-8:25 p.m. Saturday, call 765-456-7275.
{span id=”docs-internal-guid-845740af-7fff-9b9e-dd71-1b910bbebe8d”}{span}Brunch with the Easter Bunny,{/span} {span}9:30-10:30 a.m., 11 a.m. to noon, Sweet Peas Play Cafe, 1825 S. Plate St., includes Easter Egg Hunt, donuts, fruit and juice story time with the Easter Bunny, photo opportunity, craft and play time, visit facebook.com/sweetpeaskokomo/events.{/span}{/span}
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.