Today
VFW bingo, 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Tuesday
Ivy Tech Virtual College 101, 6-7:30 p.m., participants will learn more about what Ivy Tech offers, RSVP required, for more information or to register, visit www.ivytech.edu/college101.
Wednesday
VFW bingo, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
WSI Hiring Event, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 811 Development Drive, Tipton, temporary hiring agency, call 317-406-7644.
Friday
Drive-in Movie, 8:30 p.m., Greentown Public Library, free admission, opens at 8 p.m., movie begins at 8:30 p.m., food trucks available, call 765-628-3534.
Hello Spring Annual Garden Show and Sale, noon to 5 p.m., Original Treasure Mart, 1201 E. Valle St., plants, home decor, vintage, handmade items, furniture, jewelry, clothing and more, call 765-459-3148.
