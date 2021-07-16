Friday
Kindermusik Wiggle & Grow, 10 a.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library South, 1755 E. Center Road, children 18 months to 3 years hone cognitive development through singing, dancing and instrument play.
Al-Anon, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Faith Presbyterian Church, 1608 Kirk Row, enter through door 1.
Saturday
Kokomo Downtown Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., intersection of Washington and Mulberry streets, visit www.kokomofarmersmarket.com.
Kinship care program meet and greet, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., The Villages of Indiana, 2739 Albright Road, games, arts and crafts, free shaved ice, call 765-455-8545.
Colosseum Combat, 8 p.m., Kokomo Event & Conference Center, 1500 N. Reed Road, doors open at 7 p.m.
All American Championship Wrestling, 7 p.m., Alliance Event Center, 1510 S. Market St., visit https://www.facebook.com/aacwoldschoollivesKokomo.
Riverwalk Concert Series: Biomassive, 6-10 p.m., Riverwalk Stage, behind The Foxes Trail restaurant, free.
