Today
Drive-in Movie, 8:30 p.m., Greentown Public Library, free admission, opens at 8 p.m., movie begins at 8:30 p.m., food trucks available, call 765-628-3534.
The Chosen Misfits Ministries, 6-9 p.m., The Carpenter House Church, 37 W. C.R. 550 North.
Kokomo BobKats versus Dayton Flight, 7:05 p.m., Kokomo Memorial Gym, 200 S. Apperson Way, tickets $10-20, season tickets available, check facebook.com/kokomobokats for more information.
Saturday
Fish and Tenderloin Fry, 4:30-7 p.m., Bennetts Switch Community Church, 2261 W. Ind. 18, Kokomo, fish, tenderloin or combo, baked beans, applesauce, chips, cookies, $1 soda, free will donation, drive-through only.
The Chosen Misfits Ministries, 6-9 p.m., The Carpenter House Church, 37 W. C.R. 550 North.
Harness the Wind STEM Kits, 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., pick up a windmill kit for the kids that focuses on engineering at KHCPL, visit khcpl.org.
Hello Spring Annual Garden Show and Sale, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Original Treasure Mart, 1201 E. Valle St., plants, home decor, vintage, handmade items, furniture, jewelry, clothing and more, call 765-459-3148.
Market Store and Cafe Grand Opening, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., 115 W. Sycamore St., visit facebook.com/kokomofarmersmarket or call 765-210-8235.
KHCPL book sale, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library Main Branch, 220 N. Union St., Friends of the Library Bag of Books Sale, visit www.khcpl.org or call 765-457-3242.
Miami County Democrats Pancake Breakfast, 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., Miami County Fairgrounds, 1029 W. C.R. 200 North, Peru, free for all.
Sunday
VFW bingo, noon to 4 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Hello Spring Annual Garden Show and Sale, noon to 5 p.m., Original Treasure Mart, 1201 E. Valle St., plants, home decor, vintage, handmade items, furniture, jewelry, clothing and more, call 765-459-3148.
Kokomo BobKats versus Indy Express, 3:05 p.m., Kokomo Memorial Gym, 200 S. Apperson Way, tickets $10-20, season tickets available, check facebook.com/kokomobokats for more information.
Coin Show, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Kokomo Event & Conference Center, 1500 N. Reed Road.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.