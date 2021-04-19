Today
VFW bingo, 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Jellybean Science Kits, all day, science kits will go along with Facebook live experiments 5:30-6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, experiments cover STEM challenges, visit khcpl.org.
Chair Yoga, 10:30-11:30 a.m., Greentown Public Library, 421 S. Harrison St., Greentown, visit greentownlib.org.
TuesdayCookies and Canvas, 6-8 p.m., Greentown Library, in person or virtual, registration required, cost of supplies $5, visit greentownlib.org or call 765-628-3534
Jellybean Science Kits, all day, science kits will go along with Facebook live experiments 5:30-6:30 p.m. tomorrow, experiments cover STEM challenges, visit khcpl.org.
Seed Swap, 6:30 p.m., KHCPL Russiaville, 315 Mesa Drive, Russiaville, enjoy a seed swap that encourages children and community to plant seeds and watch them grow, visit khcpl.org
