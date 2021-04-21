Today
VFW bingo, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Jellybean Science Kits, all day, science kits will go along with Facebook live experiments 5:30-6:30 p.m. today experiments cover STEM challenges, visit khcpl.org.
Thursday
Researching Quaker Records, 2 p.m., learn how to research The Religious Society of Friends, visit khcpl.org.
IU Kokomo Student Exhibition at IU Kokomo Downtown Gallery, 1-7 p.m., free admission. Work on display ranges from painting, printmaking, photography, animation, etc.
Friday
IU Kokomo Student Exhibition at IU Kokomo Downtown Gallery, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., free admission. Work on display ranges from painting, printmaking, photography, animation, etc.{h3 dir=”ltr”}{span}Saturday{/span}{/h3}
{p dir=”ltr”}{span}Drug Take-Back, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Surgery Center, 3503 S. Reed Road, accepts prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, liquid medications, vitamins, pet medications, needles and sharps.{/span}
