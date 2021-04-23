Today
IU Kokomo Student Exhibition at IU Kokomo Downtown Gallery, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., free admission. Work on display ranges from painting, printmaking, photography, animation, etc.
Saturday
Drug Take-Back, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Surgery Center, 3503 S. Reed Road, accepts prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, liquid medications, vitamins, pet medications, needles and sharps.
Sunday
VFW bingo, noon to 4 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Sharpsville Fire Department Tenderloin Fry, 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., $7 tenderloin sandwich with tomatoes, lettuce, onion and chips, 50 cent drinks, drive-through only.
IU Kokomo Student Exhibition at IU Kokomo Downtown Gallery, noon to 4 p.m., free admission. Work on display ranges from painting, printmaking, photography, animation, etc.
Monday
VFW bingo, 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
