Monday
VFW bingo, 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Tuesday
Memory Cafe, 4-5 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library South, 1755 E. Center Road, Kokomo, for caregivers and loved ones of those with dementia, registration is required at https://bit.ly/2PpXCWy.
Pint-Size Chef Spring Session, 5:30-6:30 p.m. or 6:45-7:45 p.m., this program is for children ages 6-12 to learn the basics of cooking; Class size is limited to 10 children per class; Country Club Hills Rental Pavilion, 1805 S. Charles Court, Cost $30 per child, registration required, Call 765-456-7275.
Wednesday
VFW bingo, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Thursday
IU Kokomo Student Exhibition at IU Kokomo Downtown Gallery, 1-7 p.m., Free admission. Work on display ranges from painting, printmaking, photography, animation, etc.
