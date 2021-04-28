Today
VFW bingo, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Thursday
IU Kokomo Student Exhibition at IU Kokomo Downtown Gallery, 1-7 p.m., free admission. Work on display ranges from painting, printmaking, photography, animation, etc.
Friday
Indoor rummage sale, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Fairfield Christian Church, 1476 C.R. E. 400 South, masks will be available at the door.
Arbor Day Tree and Plant Giveaway at KHCPL, 4:30-6:30, Kokomo-Howard County Public Library Russiaville, 315 Mesa Drive, Russiaville, trees and plants will be given away until supplies last, visit khcpl.org.
IU Kokomo Student Exhibition at IU Kokomo Downtown Gallery, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Free admission. Work on display ranges from painting, printmaking, photography, animation, etc.
Kokomo Grand Prix at Kokomo Speedway; Midgets USAC National Midgets and Non Wing 410 Sprints. Kids are admitted free. For tickets, call 765-459-3877 or visit www.kokomospeedway.net.
Saturday
Gene Parks 5K Walk/Run and Mile Fun Run, 9:15-11 a.m., partnered with Ainsley’s Angels of America, all riders are free in both races, check-in at 8:30, fun run begins at 9:15 a.m., 5K begins at 10 a.m. Register for a t-shirt at https://www.townofrussiaville.com/5k-registration.
Daughters of American Revolution Prospective Member Workshop, 10 a.m. to noon, Kokomo-Howard County Public Library, 220 N. Union St. DAR members help you fill out application papers and learn more about DAR, visit khcpl.org.
Kokomo Grand Prix at Kokomo Speedway; Midgets USAC National Midgets and Non Wing 410 Sprints. Kids are admitted free. For tickets, call 765-459-3877 or visit www.kokomospeedway.net
Rummage cleanup giveaway, 9 a.m. to noon, South Side Christian Church, 201 E. Markland Ave., all items not sold at recent sale will be free, includes clothing, furniture, kitchen items, knick knacks. Use parking lot entrance, packing materials available, no delivery.
Kokomo Downtown Farmers Market; 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., intersection of Washington and Mulberry streets, fresh produce, meats, homemade baked goods and more, outdoor market open every Saturday through Sept. 25. Visit www.kokomofarmersmarket.com.
Shadow Box Art pick-up, all day, Greentown Public Library, 421 S. Harrison St., Greentown, virtual craft program posted. Visit greentownlib.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.