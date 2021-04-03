Saturday
The Chosen Misfits Ministries, 6-9 p.m., The Carpenter House Church, 37 W. C.R. 550 North.
County breakfast, 7-10 a.m., In His Image Church, 2940 E. County Road 50 North, menu includes sausage, scrambled eggs, sausage gravy, biscuits, orange juice and coffee, breakfast is free, freewill donations accepted, call 765-438-1871.
KPRD Youth Easter Egg Hunt, 1 p.m., Northwest Park, 1600 W. Judson Road, free of charge for children ages 10 and younger, age groups are toddlers to 3, 4-6 and 7-10, call 765-456-7275.
KPRD Adult Easter Egg Hunt, 8:30 p.m., Jackson Morrow Park, 4200 S. Park Road, more than 10,000 eggs in the hunt zone, $5 cash only, can be purchased at KPRD office through Friday or at the park 5-8:25 p.m. Saturday, call 765-456-7275.
Sunday
VFW bingo, noon to 4 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
