Today
VFW bingo, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Walton American Legion chicken and noodles, 10:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., chicken and noodles, mashed potatoes and green beans for $6, carryout and drive-through only, open to the public, call 574-626-2625.
Thursday
Kokomo Area Creation Care meeting, 7 p.m. April 8, Christ Lutheran Church, 3401 S. Dixon Road. Focus will be on connections between soil and climate and will feature the film “Kiss the Ground.” All are welcome.
Friday
The Chosen Misfits Ministries, 6-9 p.m., The Carpenter House Church, 37 W. C.R. 550 North.
Kokomo BobKats versus Flint United, 7:05 p.m., Kokomo Memorial Gym, 200 S. Apperson Way, tickets $10-20, season tickets available, check facebook.com/kokomobokats for more information.{h3 dir=”ltr”}{span}Saturday{/span}{/h3}
{p dir=”ltr”} {span}The Chosen Misfits Ministries,{/span} {span}6-9 p.m., The Carpenter House Church, 37 W. C.R. 550 North.{/span}{p dir=”ltr”}{span}Grab & Go Spring Fish Fry, 4-7 p.m., Russiaville Lions Club, 555 N. Liberty St., Russiaville, fish or tenderloin, baked beans, chips, coleslaw, applesauce, bottled water, cookie, adults $10, children ages 5-12 $7, proceeds go toward scholarships, walk-up or drive-through only.{/span}
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.