Today
Kokomo Area Creation Care meeting, 7 p.m. April 8, Christ Lutheran Church, 3401 S. Dixon. Focus will be on connections between soil and climate and will feature the film “Kiss the Ground.” All are welcome.
Friday
The Chosen Misfits Ministries, 6-9 p.m., The Carpenter House Church, 37 W. C.R. 550 North.
Kokomo BobKats versus Flint United, 7:05 p.m., Kokomo Memorial Gym, 200 S. Apperson Way, tickets $10-20, season tickets available, check facebook.com/kokomobokats for more information.
Saturday
The Chosen Misfits Ministries, 6-9 p.m., The Carpenter House Church, 37 W. C.R. 550 North.
Grab & Go Spring Fish Fry, 4-7 p.m., Russiaville Lions Club, 555 N. Liberty St., Russiaville, fish or tenderloin, baked beans, chips, coleslaw, applesauce, bottled water, cookie, adults $10, children ages 5-12 $7, proceeds go toward scholarships, walk-up or drive-through only.
Sunday
VFW bingo, noon to 4 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Kokomo BobKats versus The Detroit Hustle, 3:05 p.m., Kokomo Memorial Gym, 200 S. Apperson Way, tickets $10-20, season tickets available, check facebook.com/kokomobokats for more information.
