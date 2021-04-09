Today
The Chosen Misfits Ministries, 6-9 p.m., The Carpenter House Church, 37 W. C.R. 550 North.
Kokomo BobKats versus Flint United, 7:05 p.m., Kokomo Memorial Gym, 200 S. Apperson Way, tickets $10-20, season tickets available, check facebook.com/kokomobokats for more information.
Saturday
The Chosen Misfits Ministries, 6-9 p.m., The Carpenter House Church, 37 W. C.R. 550 North.
Grab & Go Spring Fish Fry, 4-7 p.m., Russiaville Lions Club, 555 N. Liberty St., Russiaville, fish or tenderloin, baked beans, chips, coleslaw, applesauce, bottled water, cookie, adults $10, children ages 5-12 $7, proceeds go toward scholarships, walk-up or drive-through only.
Sunday
VFW bingo, noon to 4 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Kokomo BobKats versus The Detroit Hustle, 3:05 p.m., Kokomo Memorial Gym, 200 S. Apperson Way, tickets $10-20, season tickets available, check facebook.com/kokomobokats for more information.
Monday
VFW bingo, 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Tuesday
Ivy Tech Virtual College 101, 6-7:30 p.m., participants will learn more about what Ivy Tech offers, RSVP required, for more information or to register, visit www.ivytech.edu/college101.
