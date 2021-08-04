Today
Children’s Chocolate Chip Cookie Comparison Challenge, all day, Kokomo-Howard County Public Library, 220 N. Union St., pick-up kit with variety of cookies, cast a vote on the best cookie at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/MYKJPGK.
Thursday
Kokomo Jackrabbits versus Traverse City Pit Spitters, 6:30 p.m., Kokomo Municipal Stadium, 400 S. Union St., for tickets call 765-457-5000 or visit https://northwoodsleague.com/kokomo-jackrabbits.
Music at the Fairgrounds: Pastime, 7 p.m., Howard County Fairgrounds, 790 N. Meridian St., Greentown, free, bring lawn chairs, in case of rain, concert will be inside cattle barn.
Al-Anon, 1-2 p.m., Faith Presbyterian Church, 1608 Kirk Row, enter through door 1.
Friday
First Friday: The Great Kokomo Treasure Hunt, 5:30-9 p.m., downtown Kokomo, visit www.facebook.com/FirstFridayKokomo.
Kokomo Jackrabbits versus Traverse City Pit Spitters, 6:30 p.m., Kokomo Municipal Stadium, 400 S. Union St., for tickets call 765-457-5000 or visit https://northwoodsleague.com/kokomo-jackrabbits.
Al-Anon, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Faith Presbyterian Church, 1608 Kirk Row, enter through door 1.
