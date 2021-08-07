Saturday
Kokomo Downtown Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., intersection of Washington and Mulberry streets, visit www.kokomofarmersmarket.com.
Warbirds Cruise-In, all day, Grissom Air Museum, 1000 W. Hoosier Blvd., Peru, car show, food vendors and museum tours, call 765-698-8011.
Back to School Bingo, noon to 1 p.m., KHCPL Main, 220 N. Union St., kindergarteners through fifth graders play bingo for a chance to win school supplies, registration required at 765-626-0830 or under “Events” at www.khcpl.org.
The Flying Toasters, 6-10:30 p.m., Kokomo Country Club, 1801 Country Club Drive, $75 general admission, VIP available, tickets include dinner, dessert, non-alcoholic drinks and music; poolside opens at 6 p.m. for cocktails, dinner at 6:30 p.m., music is 8-10:30 p.m. visit www.theexperiencekokomo.com/concerts.
Mini Mudders Run, all day, Camp Tycony, 917 Malfalfa Road, register by calling 765-457-4447 or visit www.kokomoymca.org.
Riverwalk Concert Series: Huckleberry Funk, 6-10 p.m., Riverwalk Stage, 305 S. Main St., live music, local art, food and beer, for all ages.
Kokomo Jackrabbits versus Lakeshore Chinooks, 6:30 p.m., Kokomo Municipal Stadium, 400 S. Union St., for tickets call 765-457-5000 or visit https://northwoodsleague.com/kokomo-jackrabbits.
Dirty Blues Night with RC Trio, 10 p.m., The Coterie, 107 W. Sycamore St., second floor, a night of live jazz fusion music, the official Riverwalk Concert afterparty, $5 cover after 8 p.m., 21 and over only, visit www.facebook.com/coteriekokomo.
