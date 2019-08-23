Today
Howard County Hall of Legends induction banquet, 6 to 8:30 p.m., Bel Air Events, tickets available on Eventbrite or call 765-452-4314, visit www.howardcountymuseum.org.
Sprint Car Smackdown VIII, Kokomo Speedway, general admission $25, pit passes $35 (all ages), kids 12 and under free, for tickets visit www.kokomospeedway.net.
Artwork by Ramona “Mona” Daniels, 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library, 220 N. Union St.
Saturday
Runnin’ the Shores 5K Run/Walk, call Todd Moser at 765-456-5406.
Kokomo Downtown Farmers’ Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., corner of Mulberry and Washington streets, through Oct. 5, visit www.kokomofarmersmarket.com.
Whole hog sausage dinner, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., Goldsmith United Methodist Church, 7085 W. 100 South, Tipton, $9 for adults, $5 for children 6 to 12, and free for children 5 and younger.
Reading with Wrangler, 11 a.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library, South Branch, 1755 E. Center Road, an interactive story time with Wrangler the miniature horse, visit www.khcpl.org.
Greentown Art and Photography Show, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Meridian Street Christian Church, Greentown, free to the public, call 765-610-8461.
“Digging into Primary Sources” exhibit, 1 to 4 p.m., Greentown Historical Society, 103 E. Main St., original texts, maps and historical documents from the mid-1800s through mid-20th century, free.
Sunday
Fish fry and pork chop dinner, 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., Sharpsville fire Barn, $9 for adults, $5 for children 5 to 9, children 5 and younger will receive a free hot dog and chips.
Monday
Howard County Right to Life, 7 p.m., Cross America, 1840 Daniel Drive, on the east side of Indiana 931 across from Menards.
Tuesday
Kokomo Piecemakers Quilt Guild, 7 p.m., at Indiana Wesleyan University, 1916 E. Markland Ave., speaker Vickie Smith to present trunk show, call 765-243-1680.
Music Jam (Open Mic), hosted by the Southern Sounds Band, 5 to 9 p.m., Walnut Creek Community Center, 4600 Colter Drive, featuring country, bluegrass, gospel and more, free admission but donations appreciated.
Wednesday
Thursday
Book Chat: Fall Into Great Books, 6 p.m., Kokomo-Howard Public Library, South Branch, enjoy a snack while chatting with library staff and other book lovers to find out what others are reading; Visit www.khcpl.org.
Music at the Fountain, 7 p.m., featuring Rick Alan King, patriotic, downtown Greentown in front of the fountain, bring a lawn chair, free admission.
Friday
