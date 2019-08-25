Today
Fish fry and pork chop dinner, 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., Sharpsville fire Barn, $9 for adults, $5 for children 5 to 9, children 5 and younger will receive a free hot dog and chips.
“Digging into Primary Sources” exhibit, 2 to 4 p.m., Greentown Historical Society, 103 E. Main St., original texts, maps and historical documents from the mid-1800s through mid-20th century, free.
Monday
Howard County Right to Life, meeting 7 p.m., Cross America, 1840 Daniel Drive, on the east side of Ind. 931 across from Menards.
Artwork by Ramona “Mona” Daniels, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library, 220 N. Union St.
“Digging into Primary Sources” exhibit, 1 to 4 p.m., Greentown Historical Society, 103 E. Main St., original texts, maps and historical documents from the mid-1800s through mid-20th century, free.
Tuesday
Artwork by Ramona “Mona” Daniels, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library, 220 N. Union St.
Kokomo Piecemakers Quilt Guild, 7 p.m., at Indiana Wesleyan University, 1916 E. Markland Ave., speaker Vickie Smith to present trunk show, call 765-243-1680.
Music Jam (Open Mic), hosted by the Southern Sounds Band, 5 to 9 p.m., Walnut Creek Community Center, 4600 Colter Drive, featuring country, bluegrass, gospel and more, free admission but donations appreciated.
Wednesday
Artwork by Ramona “Mona” Daniels, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library, 220 N. Union St.
Thursday
Book Chat: Fall Into Great Books, 6 p.m., Kokomo-Howard Public Library, South Branch, enjoy a snack while chatting with library staff and other book lovers to find out what others are reading; Visit www.khcpl.org.
Music at the Fountain, 7 p.m., featuring Rick Alan King, patriotic, downtown Greentown in front of the fountain, bring a lawn chair, free admission.
Artwork by Ramona “Mona” Daniels, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library, 220 N. Union St.
Friday
Artwork by Ramona “Mona” Daniels, 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library, 220 N. Union St.
Saturday
59th annual Tecumseh Lodge Pow Wow, opens 9 a.m., Tipton County 4-H Fairgrounds, dancing, crafts, seminars, displays, contests, auction, adult spectator fee $5, seniors $3, children $2.
Kokomo Downtown Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., corner of Mulberry and Washington streets, through Oct. 5, visit www.kokomofarmersmarket.com.
First Jeep Roundup and Steel Horse Poker Run, 7 to 9 a.m. registration and check-in, 9:30 a.m. roll-out, UAW Local 685, 929 E. Hoffer St., 3 p.m. roll-in, show and shine contest, displays, live music.
Military Foundation Charity Softball Tournament, gates open at 10:30 a.m., opening ceremony 11:30 a.m., Kokomo Municipal Stadium, Kokomo Police Department vs. Indiana National Guard at noon, Howard County Sheriff Department vs. Kokomo Fire Department at 1:10 p.m., with consolation and championship games to follow, free admission, freewill donations accepted.
Artwork by Ramona “Mona” Daniels, 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library, 220 N. Union St.
“Digging into Primary Sources” exhibit, 1 to 4 p.m., Greentown Historical Society, 103 E. Main St., original texts, maps and historical documents from the mid-1800s through mid-20th century, free.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.