Today
6th annual Rudolph Family Fun 5KRun/Walk, doors open for registration, reindeer games and costume contest at 7:30 a.m., race begins at 9 a.m. at Kokomo-Howard County Public Library, Main Branch, register at www.runsignup.com–search for KHCPL or visit www.khcpl.org.
Paws for Christmas open house, 4 p.m., Kokomo Humane Society, 723 E. Hoffer St., photos with Santa and the Grinch, $15 microchips.
Sights and Sounds of Christmas concert, 7 p.m., First Church of the Nazarene, 2734 S. Washington St., 100 singers, children’s choir, band, brass and woodwind instrumentalists, Legacy Dance Academy and the Northwestern High School drumline, freewill offering.
Christmas at the Seiberling, 1 to 4 p.m., holiday tours, admission $10 for adults and $5 for students 18 and younger, call 765-452-4314 or visit www.howardcountymuseum.org.
We Care Park holiday light display, begins at dusk, corner of Gano and Lafountain streets, freewill donations accepted.
“A Summer Place” Christmas event, 1950s-themed town, dinner seating 5:30, 6:30, and 7:30 p.m., reservations required, call 765-963-5943, $18 for adults, $10 for children.
Rural Photography Exhibition, noon to 4 p.m., IU Kokomo Art Gallery, free admission, visit www.iuk.edu/gallery.
“Crossroads: Change In Rural America” permanent exhibit, 1 to 4 p.m., Greentown Historical Society, 103 E. Main St., features a timeline of events in the history of eastern Howard County from the creation of the state of Indiana in 1816, the development of Howard County and the eastern townships, to the present.
Sunday
Carols by Candlelight concert, 6:30 p.m., Meridian Street Christian Church, 205 N. Meridian St., Greentown, featuring Kerry Ellison, Sally Duke and Cami Shrock.
VFW bingo, noon to 4 p.m., 920 N. Washington St.
Monday
Rural Photography Exhibition, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., IU Kokomo Art Gallery, free admission, visit www.iuk.edu/gallery.
