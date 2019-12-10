Today
- 1 to 4 p.m., holiday tours, admission $10 for adults and $5 for students 18 and younger, call 765-452-4314 or visit www.howardcountymuseum.org.
- begins at dusk, corner of Gano and Lafountain streets, freewill donations accepted.
- opens at dusk through Christmas, Highland Park, call 765-456-7275.
- hosted by the Southern Sounds Band, 5 to 9 p.m., Walnut Creek Community Center, 4600 Colter Drive, featuring country, bluegrass, gospel and more, free admission but donations appreciated.
- 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., IU Kokomo Art Gallery, free admission, visit www.iuk.edu/gallery.
Wednesday
- 1 to 4 p.m., holiday tours, admission $10 for adults and $5 for students 18 and younger, call 765-452-4314 or visit www.howardcountymuseum.org.
- 7 p.m., Grace United Methodist Church, 210 W. Mulberry St., weigh-in begins at 6:15 p.m., call 765-210-4038 or 765-438-2051.
- begins at dusk, corner of Gano and Lafountain streets, freewill donations accepted.
- opens at dusk through Christmas, Highland Park, call 765-456-7275.
- 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 920 N. Washington St.
- 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., IU Kokomo Art Gallery, free admission, visit www.iuk.edu/gallery.
Thursday
- 1 to 4 p.m., holiday tours, admission $10 for adults and $5 for students 18 and younger, call 765-452-4314 or visit www.howardcountymuseum.org.
- 4 to 8 p.m., free admission sponsored by Indiana University Kokomo.
- begins at dusk, corner of Gano and Lafountain streets, freewill donations accepted.
- opens at dusk through Christmas, Highland Park, call 765-456-7275.
- 1950s-themed town, dinner seating 5:30, 6:30, and 7:30 p.m., reservations required, call 765-963-5943, $18 for children, $10 for children.
- 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., IU Kokomo Art Gallery, free admission, visit www.iuk.edu/gallery.
Friday
- 1 to 4 p.m., holiday tours, admission $10 for adults and $5 for students 18 and younger, call 765-452-4314 or visit www.howardcountymuseum.org.
- 4 to 8 p.m., free admission sponsored by Financial Builders Federal Credit Union.
- 6 to 8:30 p.m., Russiaville Fire Department, 140 E. Main St., string popcorn and cranberries, hand make ornaments, attend tree lighting at 7:15 p.m., visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus, decorate cookies.
- begins at dusk, corner of Gano and Lafountain streets, freewill donations accepted.
- opens at dusk through Christmas, Highland Park, call 765-456-7275.
1950s-themed town, dinner seating 5:30, 6:30, and 7:30 p.m., reservations required, call 765-963-5943, $18 for adults, $10 for children.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.