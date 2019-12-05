Today
Seniors at the Cinema, 12:30 p.m., AMC Theater, “Midway,” starring Luke Evans, Patrick Wilson, Woody Harrelson, Ed Skrein, Nick Jonas, Dennis Quaid and Mandy Moore, $2, vote on the next movie to be shown.
Christmas at the Seiberling, 1 to 4 p.m., holiday tours, admission $10 for adults and $5 for students 18 and younger, call 765-452-4314 or visit www.howardcountymuse
Christmas at the Seiberling evening hours, 4 to 8 p.m., free admission sponsored by Community First Bank.
We Care Park holiday light display, begins at dusk, corner of Gano and Lafountain streets, freewill donations accepted.
City of Lights holiday light display, opens at dusk through Christmas, Highland Park, call 765-456-7275.
“A Summer Place” Christmas event, 1950s-themed town, dinner seating 5:30, 6:30, and 7:30 p.m., reservations required, call 765-963-5943, $18 for adults, $10 for children.
Rural Photography Exhibition, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., IU Kokomo Art Gallery, free admission, visit www.iuk.edu/gallery.
Friday
Christmas at the Seiberling, 1 to 4 p.m., holiday tours, admission $10 for adults and $5 for students 18 and younger, call 765-452-4314 or visit www.howardcountymuse
Kokomo Progressive Caucus, 5:30 p.m., The Coterie, 107 W. Sycamore St., second floor, https://www.facebook.com/Koko
moProgressives/.
Christmas at the Seiberling evening hours, 4 to 8 p.m., free admission sponsored by Ivy Tech Community College.
Sights and Sounds of Christmas concert, 7 p.m., First Church of the Nazarene, 2734 S. Washington St., 100 singers, children’s choir, band, brass and woodwind instrumentalists, Legacy Dance Academy and the Northwestern High School drumline, freewill offering.
First Friday “Home for the Holidays,” 5:30 to 9 p.m., visit with Santa, make a woodcraft at Santa’s Workshop, take a horse-drawn carriage ride, and decorate cookies, downtown Kokomo, free, self-guided arts tour, call 765-457-5301 or visit www.firstfridaykokomo.com.
We Care Park holiday light display, begins at dusk, corner of Gano and Lafountain streets, freewill donations accepted.
City of Lights holiday light display, opens at dusk through Christmas, Highland Park, call 765-456-7275.
“A Summer Place” Christmas event, 1950s-themed town, dinner seating 5:30, 6:30, and 7:30 p.m., reservations required, call 765-963-5943, $18 for adults, $10 for children.
Saturday
6th annual Rudolph Family Fun 5KRun/Walk, doors open for registration, reindeer games and costume contest at 7:30 a.m., race begins at 9 a.m. at Kokomo-Howard County Public Library, Main Branch, register at www.runsignup.com–search for KHCPL or visit www.khcpl.org.
Paws for Christmas open house, 4 p.m., Kokomo Humane Society, 723 E. Hoffer St., photos with Santa and the Grinch, $15 microchips.
Sights and Sounds of Christmas concert, 7 p.m., First Church of the Nazarene, 2734 S. Washington St., 100 singers, children’s choir, band, brass and woodwind instrumentalists, Legacy Dance Academy and the Northwestern High School drumline, freewill offering.
Christmas at the Seiberling, 1 to 4 p.m., holiday tours, admission $10 for adults and $5 for students 18 and younger, call 765-452-4314 or visit www.howardcountymuseum.org.
We Care Park holiday light display, begins at dusk, corner of Gano and Lafountain streets, freewill donations accepted.
City of Lights holiday light display, opens at dusk through Christmas, Highland Park, call 765-456-7275.
“A Summer Place” Christmas event, 1950s-themed town, dinner seating 5:30, 6:30, and 7:30 p.m., reservations required, call 765-963-5943, $18 for adults, $10 for children.
