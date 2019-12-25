Today
- Christmas at the Seiberling, 1 to 4 p.m., holiday tours, admission $10 for adults and $5 for students 18 and younger, call 765-452-4314 or visit www.howardcountymuseum.org.
- We Care Park holiday light display, begins at dusk, corner of Gano and LaFountain streets, freewill donations accepted.
- City of Lights holiday light display, opens at dusk through Christmas, Highland Park, call 765-456-7275.
Thursday
- Christmas at the Seiberling, 1 to 4 p.m., holiday tours, admission $10 for adults and $5 for students 18 and younger, call 765-452-4314 or visit www.howardcountymuseum.org.
Friday
- Christmas at the Seiberling, 1 to 4 p.m., holiday tours, admission $10 for adults and $5 for students 18 and younger, call 765-452-4314 or visit www.howardcountymuseum.org.
Saturday
- Christmas at the Seiberling, 1 to 4 p.m., holiday tours, admission $10 for adults and $5 for students 18 and younger, call 765-452-4314 or visit www.howardcountymuseum.org.
- “Crossroads: Change In Rural America” permanent exhibit, 1 to 4 p.m., Greentown Historical Society, 103 E. Main St., features a timeline of events in the history of eastern Howard County from the creation of the state of Indiana in 1816, the development of Howard County and the eastern townships, to the present.
Sunday
- Christmas at the Seiberling, 1 to 4 p.m., holiday tours, admission $10 for adults and $5 for students 18 and younger, call 765-452-4314 or visit www.howardcountymuseum.org.
- VFW bingo, noon to 4 p.m., 920 N. Washington St.
- “Crossroads: Change In Rural America” permanent exhibit, 2 to 4 p.m., Greentown Historical Society, 103 E. Main St., features a timeline of events in the history of eastern Howard County from the creation of the state of Indiana in 1816, the development of Howard County and the eastern townships, to the present.
Monday
- VFW bingo, 5:30 to 9 p.m., 920 N. Washington St.
- “Crossroads: Change In Rural America” permanent exhibit, 1 to 4 p.m., Greentown Historical Society, 103 E. Main St., features a timeline of events in the history of eastern Howard County from the creation of the state of Indiana in 1816, the development of Howard County and the eastern townships, to the present.
Tuesday
- Kokomo New Year’s Eve Celebration, 10:30 p.m. to midnight, downtown Kokomo, lighted ball drop and fireworks, free admission, call 765-457-5301 or visit www.greaterkokomo.com.
Jan. 3
- First Friday “Hygge Happiness,” 5:30 to 9 p.m., Downtown Kokomo, venues will share their favorite ways to experience coziness and contentment, free, self-guided arts tour in the Downtown District, for a full list of activities, call 765-457-5301 or visit www.firstfridaykokomo.com.
Jan. 11
- Wild Indiana Outdoors Expo, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Kokomo Event & Conference Center, vendors and demonstrations, register for Bass University fishing classes on EventBrite, visit www.facebook.com/wildindianaexpo.
- Breakfast, 7:30 to 9 a.m., Shiloh United Methodist Church, 5741 W. 100 North, freewill offering.
Jan. 12
- Wild Indiana Outdoors Expo, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Kokomo Event & Conference Center, vendors and demonstrations, register for Bass University fishing classes on EventBrite, visit www.facebook.com/wildindianaexpo.
Jan. 13
- Howard County Genealogical Society, 6 to 8 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library, 220 N. Union St., carry-in dinner, share stories of successes, call 765-626-0839.
