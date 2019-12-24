Today
- 1 to 4 p.m., holiday tours, admission $10 for adults and $5 for students 18 and younger, call 765-452-4314 or visit www.howardcountymuseum.org.
- hosted by the Southern Sounds Band, 5 to 9 p.m., Walnut Creek Community Center, 4600 Colter Drive, featuring country, bluegrass, gospel and more, free admission but donations appreciated.
- begins at dusk, corner of Gano and LaFountain streets, freewill donations accepted.
- opens at dusk through Christmas, Highland Park, call 765-456-7275.
Wednesday
- 1 to 4 p.m., holiday tours, admission $10 for adults and $5 for students 18 and younger, call 765-452-4314 or visit www.howardcountymuseum.org.
- begins at dusk, corner of Gano and LaFountain streets, freewill donations accepted.
- opens at dusk through Christmas, Highland Park, call 765-456-7275.
Thursday
- 1 to 4 p.m., holiday tours, admission $10 for adults and $5 for students 18 and younger, call 765-452-4314 or visit www.howardcountymuseum.org.
Friday
- 1 to 4 p.m., holiday tours, admission $10 for adults and $5 for students 18 and younger, call 765-452-4314 or visit www.howardcountymuseum.org.
Saturday
- 1 to 4 p.m., holiday tours, admission $10 for adults and $5 for students 18 and younger, call 765-452-4314 or visit www.howardcountymuseum.org.
- 1 to 4 p.m., Greentown Historical Society, 103 E. Main St., features a timeline of events in the history of eastern Howard County from the creation of the state of Indiana in 1816, the development of Howard County and the eastern townships, to the present.
Sunday
- 1 to 4 p.m., holiday tours, admission $10 for adults and $5 for students 18 and younger, call 765-452-4314 or visit www.howardcountymuseum.org.
- noon to 4 p.m., 920 N. Washington St.
- 2 to 4 p.m., Greentown Historical Society, 103 E. Main St., features a timeline of events in the history of eastern Howard County from the creation of the state of Indiana in 1816, the development of Howard County and the eastern townships, to the present.
Monday
- 5:30 to 9 p.m., 920 N. Washington St.
- 1 to 4 p.m., Greentown Historical Society, 103 E. Main St., features a timeline of events in the history of eastern Howard County from the creation of the state of Indiana in 1816, the development of Howard County and the eastern townships, to the present.
Tuesday
10:30 p.m. to midnight, downtown Kokomo, lighted ball drop and fireworks, free admission, call 765-457-5301 or visit www.greaterkokomo.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.