Today
- 4 to 8 p.m., Jim Dandy Restaurant, Tipton, a portion of the receipt will go toward the purchase of a van to transport veterans to VA appointments.
- 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., IU Kokomo Art Gallery, free admission.
Friday
- 7:30 p.m., Tipton High School auditorium, $7 for adults, $5 for seniors, students, and children, tickets at www.TiptonTheatre.com.
Saturday
- 1 to 4 p.m., Kokomo Event & Conference Center, free admission.
- 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Tipton High School auditorium, $7 for adults, $5 for seniors, students, and children, tickets at www.TiptonTheatre.com.
- doors open at 7:15 p.m., music starts 8:15 p.m., 2401 Saratoga Ave., featuring Pastime, open mic, Blues Jam only, no cover.
- noon to 4 p.m., IU Kokomo Art Gallery, free admission.
Sunday, March 1, 2020
- presented by Kokomo Community Concerts, 2:30 p.m., Kokomo High School Auditorium, the trio brings enthusiasm to its interpretation of pop, jazz and classical tunes, $20 at the door.
- 2 p.m., Tipton High School auditorium, $7 for adults, $5 for seniors, students, and children, tickets at www.TiptonTheatre.com.
- noon to 4 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Monday
- 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., IU Kokomo Art Gallery, free admission.
- 5:30 to 9 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., special $6,000 night, kitchen open.
Tuesday
- 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., IU Kokomo Art Gallery, free admission.
Wednesday
- 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., IU Kokomo Art Gallery, free admission.
- 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Thursday
- 12:30 p.m., AMC Theatre, “The Call of the Wild,” starring Harrison Ford, $2.
- 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., IU Kokomo Art Gallery, free admission.
Friday
- 5:30 to 9 p.m., downtown district, insights into improving health and wellness.
- 7 p.m., Sycamore Elementary School, tickets $8 adults and $6 for children 12 and younger, visit www.kokomocurtaincall.org.
- 8 p.m., IU Kokomo Havens Auditorium, tickets $15 adults, $12 senior citizens, and $10 students, for tickets, call 765-454-8800 or visit www.kokomocivictheatre.org.
Saturday
- 2 p.m., Sycamore Elementary School, tickets $8 adults and $6 for children 12 and younger, visit www.kokomocurtaincall.org.
- 8 p.m., IU Kokomo Havens Auditorium, tickets $15 adults, $12 senior citizens, and $10 students, for tickets, call 765-454-8800 or visit www.kokomocivictheatre.org.
- 5:30 p.m., Bible Baptist Church, 2635 S. Dixon Road, eight local churches participating.
8 a.m., Kokomo Event and Conference Center, 1500 N. Reed Road.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.