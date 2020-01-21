Wednesday
- 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Thursday
- 6 p.m., Bel Air Events, 3014 S. Webster St., doors open at 5:30 p.m., keynote speaker is actor and author Hill Harper, who stars in ABC’s “The Good Doctor,” tickets at $50 are available at ivytech.edu/doingthedream or by calling 765-252-5500
- 6:30 to 8 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library, Main Branch, 220 N. Union St., learn how electric pressure-cooking is a time-saving, economical, healthy and safe way to make delicious meals, register at www.khcpl.org.
- filing and storage, 6 to 7 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library, Main Branch, 220 N. Union St., learn how to file your paper documents, photos, and more in a cohesive and safe archival manner, visit www.khcpl.org.
Friday
- 4:30 to 7 p.m., Judson Road Christian Church, 2006 W. Judson Road, benefits Kokomo Pregnancy Resource Center, freewill donations of diapers, wipes, baby cream, and money.
Saturday
- 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library, Main Branch, 220 N. Union St., representatives of local colleges or continuing education programs will explain local options and to answer FAFSA and financial aid questions, free, visit www.khcpl.org.
- sponsored by Ballroom Dance Club of Kokomo, 7 to 8 p.m., Kokomo Senior Center, 721 W. Superior St., followed by practice dance, call 765-963-5424.
- 11 a.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library, Main Branch, 220 N. Union St., children of all ages choose books and read to certified therapy cats and dogs, visit www.khcpl.org.
- 7 to 10 p.m., upstairs at Cook McDoogal’s Irish Pub, nationally touring comedians, tickets $10 in advance and $15 at the door, tickets available on Event Brite.
Sunday
- 1 to 4 p.m., Celebrations Banquet & Conference Facility, admission $5 at the door, visit www.kokomobridalgala.com.
- noon to 4 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Monday
- 5:30 to 9 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Jan. 28
- 6 to 7 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library, Main Branch, free, online registration required at www.khcpl.org.
- 7 p.m., Indiana Wesleyan University, 1916 E. Markland Ave., demonstrations by guild members.
Jan. 29
- 6:30 to 8 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library, Main Branch, 220 N. Union St., learn how electric pressure-cooking is a time-saving, economical, healthy and safe way to make delicious meals, register at www.khcpl.org.
- 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Jan. 30
- 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library, Main Branch, first- through sixth-graders can do science experiments using items found in a kitchen, call 765-626-0830 to register.
6 to 7 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library, Main Branch, 220 N. Union St., learn about storage devices and how to save family research files electronically, visit www.khcpl.org.
