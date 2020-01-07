Thursday
Kokomo Creation Care, 7 p.m., Christ Lutheran Church, 3401 S. Dixon Road, speaker Alexis Lewis to discuss FCA Recycling Program.
Saturday
Wild Indiana Outdoors Expo, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Kokomo Event & Conference Center, vendors and demonstrations, register for Bass University fishing classes on EventBrite, visit www.facebook.com/wildindianaexpo.
Breakfast, 7:30 to 9 a.m., Shiloh United Methodist Church, 5741 W. 100 North, freewill offering.
Breakfast, 7 to 10 a.m., New London Masonic Lodge, 2 miles north of Russiaville, freewill donation accepted.
Sunday
Wild Indiana Outdoors Expo, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Kokomo Event & Conference Center, vendors and demonstrations, register for Bass University fishing classes on EventBrite, visit www.facebook.com/wild
indianaexpo.
Elks National Hoop Shoot Free Throw Contest, noon registration, 1 p.m. shoot, Tipton High School gym, 619 S. Main St., Tipton, open to children between the ages of 8 and 13 (as of April 1, 2020), call Steve Netherton at 765-461-5567.
Jan. 13
Howard County Genealogical Society, 6 to 8 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library, 220 N. Union St., carry-in dinner, share stories of successes, call 765-626-0839.
