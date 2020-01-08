Thursday
Kokomo Creation Care, 7 p.m., Christ Lutheran Church, 3401 S. Dixon Road, speaker Alexis Lewis to discuss FCA Recycling Program.
Genealogy Short Class: African American Heritage, 6 to 7 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library Main Branch, 220 N. Union St., explore some of the resources available for family research, visit www.khcpl.org.
Beginner’s Cricut Class, 6 to 7 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library, Main Branch, 220 N. Union St.
Saturday
Wild Indiana Outdoors Expo, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Kokomo Event & Conference Center, vendors and demonstrations, register for Bass University fishing classes on EventBrite, visit www.facebook.com/wild
indianaexpo.
Breakfast, 7:30 to 9 a.m., Shiloh United Methodist Church, 5741 W. 100 North, freewill offering.
Breakfast, 7 to 10 a.m., New London Masonic Lodge, 2 miles north of Russiaville, freewill donation accepted.
Paws to Read, 11 a.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library, Main Branch, 220 N. Union St., children of all ages, choose books and read to certified therapy cats and dogs, visit www.khcpl.org.
Craft Corner, 1 to 3 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library South, 1755 E. Center Road, teens and adults can make hand-painted silk scarves, visit www.khcpl.org.
Sunday
Wild Indiana Outdoors Expo, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Kokomo Event & Conference Center, vendors and demonstrations, register for Bass University fishing classes on EventBrite, visit www.facebook.com/wild
indianaexpo.
Elks National Hoop Shoot Free Throw Contest, noon registration, 1 p.m. shoot, Tipton High School gym, 619 S. Main St., Tipton, open to children between the ages of 8 and 13 (as of April 1, 2020), call Steve Netherton at 765-461-5567.
Monday
Howard County Genealogical Society, 6 to 8 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library, 220 N. Union St., carry-in dinner, share stories of successes, call 765-626-0839.
Jan. 26
Greater Kokomo Winter Bridal Gala, 1 to 4 p.m., Celebrations Banquet & Conference Facility, admission $5 at the door, visit www.kokomobridal
Jan. 31
Viva Las Vista, 6 to 9 p.m., Kokomo Country Club, for tickets call Bona Vista at 765-457-8273.
Purdue Varsity Glee Club and Chamber Choir, 7:30 p.m., Eastern High School Performing Arts Center, Greentown, local Howard County high school alumni will perform with the choir, $15 adults and $10 students, tickets at the door or online at www.eastern.booktix.com.
