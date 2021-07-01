Today
Al-Anon, 1-2 p.m., Faith Presbyterian Church, 1608 Kirk Row, enter through door 1.
Haynes Apperson Festival, Foster Park, 721 W. Superior St., all concerts are free, for schedule and more information visit www.haynesappersonfestival.org.
Kokomo Jackrabbits versus Kenosha Kingfish, 6:30 p.m., Kokomo Municipal Stadium, 400 S. Union St., for tickets call 765-457-5000 or visit https://northwoodsleague.com/kokomo-jackrabbits.
Friday
First Friday: Kokomo Vintage, 5:30-9 p.m., celebrate City of Firsts history, visit www.facebook.com/FirstFridayKokomo for more information.
Al-Anon, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Faith Presbyterian Church, 1608 Kirk Row, enter through door 1.
Kokomo Jackrabbits versus Battle Creek Bombers, 6:30 p.m., Kokomo Municipal Stadium, 400 S. Union St., for tickets call 765-457-5000 or visit https://northwoodsleague.com/kokomo-jackrabbits.
Kindermusik Wiggle & Grow, 10 a.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library South, 1755 E. Center Road, children 18 months to 3 years hone cognitive development through singing, dancing and instrument play.
KHCPL Summer Reading Program, Kokomo-Howard County Public Library, all locations, read books and earn prizes, visit www.khcpl.org.
