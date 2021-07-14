Today
Kokomo Park Band Concert: “Within Driving Distance,” 7:30 p.m., Highland Park, 900 W. Defenbaugh St., free.
Book Discussions at KHCPL, 10 a.m., KHCPL Main, 220 N. Union St., librarian-led discussion of “The Starless Sea,” by Erin Morgaenstern, books available for pickup at KHCPL, register at khcpl.org.
Al-Anon, 1-2 p.m., Faith Presbyterian Church, 1608 Kirk Row, enter through door 1.
Friday
Kindermusik Wiggle & Grow, 10 a.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library South, 1755 E. Center Road, children 18 months to 3 years hone cognitive development through singing, dancing and instrument play.
Al-Anon, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Faith Presbyterian Church, 1608 Kirk Row, enter through door 1.
