Today
Kindermusik Wiggle & Grow, 10 a.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library South, 1755 E. Center Road, children 18 months to 3 years hone cognitive development through singing, dancing and instrument play.
Al-Anon, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Faith Presbyterian Church, 1608 Kirk Row, enter through door 1.
Howard County Fair, all day, 4-H exhibits and programs, food vendors, carnival rides, live entertainment, free admission, for schedule visit www.howardcofair.com.
Motorcycle & Car Cruise-In, 5-8 p.m., Harley-Davidson of Kokomo, 335 S. County Road 00 EW, all bikes and cars welcome, free admission, live music by Roadhouse Rhythm Kings, beer garden by the Coterie, food by Porkopolis, visit www.facebook.com/hdkokomo.
Saturday
Kokomo Downtown Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., intersection of Washington and Mulberry streets, visit www.kokomofarmersmarket.com.
Kinship care program meet and greet, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., The Villages of Indiana, 2739 Albright Road, games, arts and crafts, free shaved ice, call 765-455-8545.
Colosseum Combat, 8 p.m., Kokomo Event & Conference Center, 1500 N. Reed Road, doors open at 7 p.m.
All American Championship Wrestling, 7 p.m., Alliance Event Center, 1510 S. Market St., visit https://www.facebook.com/aacwoldschoollivesKokomo.
Riverwalk Concert Series: Biomassive, 6-10 p.m., Riverwalk Stage, behind The Foxes Trail restaurant, free.
Miami County Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., intersection of N. Broadway and Fifth streets, Peru, more than 20 vendors offering the best locally grown, baked and crafted products, visit facebook.com/MarketMaster1.
Christmas in July, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Harley-Davidson of Kokomo, 335 S. County Road 00 EW, Ride for Toys benefiting Toys for Tots, kickstands up at 11 a.m., free lunch, music by DJ Pugh, bounce house, corn hole, snow cones and more, visit facebook.com/hdkokomo.
Peru Amateur Circus, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., 154 N. Broadway, Peru, 200 young people present amateur circus, tickets $5-7, visit perucircus.com/tickets for tickets.
