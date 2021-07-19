Today
VFW bingo, 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Tuesday
Al-Anon, 7-8 p.m., Faith Presbyterian Church, 1608 Kirk Row, enter through door 1.
Bookmobile Craft & Storytime, 9:30-11 a.m., Jackson Morrow Park, 4200 S. Park Road, find the KHCPL bookmobile in the park for stores and crafts, visit www.khcpl.org" target="_blank">www.khcpl.org.
Bubble Day at the Library, 2-4 p.m., KHCPL Russiavile, 315 Mesa Drive, come blow bubbles and play in soap suds in the Nature Explore Outdoor Classroom, for children pre-school through 5th grade, visit www.khcpl.org.
Kokomo Rescue Mission Back to School Assistance, 3-7 p.m. Taylor Elementary School, 5500 Wea Drive, Kokomo, call 765-456-3838, or visit www.kokomorescuemission.org.
Wednesday
Kokomo Park Band Concert: “Larry Kirkman: Musician, Teacher and Friend,” 7:30 p.m., Highland Park, 900 W. Defenbaugh St., free.
Water Spray, 1-3 p.m., Foster Park, 721 W. Superior St., free and open to people of all ages, call 765-456-7275.
Kokomo Rescue Mission Back to School Assistance, 3-7 p.m. Carver Center, 1030 N. Purdum St., call 765-456-3838, or visit www.kokomorescuemission.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.