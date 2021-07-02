Today
First Friday: Kokomo Vintage, 5:30-9 p.m., celebrate City of Firsts history, visit www.facebook.com/FirstFridayKokomo for more information.
Al-Anon, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Faith Presbyterian Church, 1608 Kirk Row, enter through door 1.
Haynes Apperson Festival, Foster Park, 721 W. Superior St., all concerts are free, for schedule and more information visit www.haynesappersonfestival.org.
Kokomo Jackrabbits versus Battle Creek Bombers, 6:30 p.m., Kokomo Municipal Stadium, 400 S. Union St., for tickets call 765-457-5000 or visit https://northwoodsleague.com/kokomo-jackrabbits.
Kindermusik Wiggle & Grow, 10 a.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library South, 1755 E. Center Road, children 18 months to 3 years hone cognitive development through singing, dancing and instrument play.
KHCPL Summer Reading Program, Kokomo-Howard County Public Library, all locations, read books and earn prizes, visit www.khcpl.org.
Saturday
Kokomo Downtown Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., intersection of Washington and Mulberry streets, visit www.kokomofarmersmarket.com.
Haynes Apperson 5K Run, for more information visit www.haynesappersonfestival.org or call the Kokomo Family YMCA, 765-457-4447.
