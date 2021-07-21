Today
Kokomo Park Band Concert: “Larry Kirkman: Musician, Teacher and Friend,” 7:30 p.m., Highland Park, 900 W. Defenbaugh St., free.
YMCA Annual Golf Outing, noon to 7 p.m., Kokomo Country Club Golf Course, 1801 Country Club Drive, call 765-457-4447 or visit www.kokomoymca.org.
Water Spray, 1-3 p.m., Foster Park, 721 W. Superior St., free and open to all ages, call 765-456-7275.
Kokomo Rescue Mission Back to School Assistance, 3-7 p.m. Carver Center, 1030 N. Purdum St., call 765-456-3838, or visit www.kokomorescuemission.org.
Thursday
Al-Anon, 1-2 p.m., Faith Presbyterian Church, 1608 Kirk Row, enter through door 1.
Tails and Tales Craftapalooza at KHCPL, 5:30-6:30 p.m., KHCPL Main, 220 N. Union St., families with kids of all ages will make animal-themed crafts and paint a snake, dress for a mess, visit www.khcpl.org.
Music at the Fairgrounds: Matt Gerhard, 7 p.m., Howard County Fairgrounds, 790 N. Meridian St., Greentown, free, bring lawn chairs, in case of rain, concert will be inside cattle barn.
Kokomo Rescue Mission Back to School Assistance, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Carver Center, 1030 N. Purdum St., call 765-456-3838, or visit www.kokomorescuemission.org.
