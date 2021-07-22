Today
Al-Anon, 1-2 p.m., Faith Presbyterian Church, 1608 Kirk Row, enter through door 1.
Tails and Tales Craftapalooza at KHCPL, 5:30-6:30 p.m., KHCPL Main, 220 N. Union St., families with kids of all ages will make animal-themed crafts and paint a snake, dress for a mess, visit www.khcpl.org.
Music at the Fairgrounds: Matt Gerhard, 7 p.m., Howard County Fairgrounds, 790 N. Meridian St., Greentown, free, bring lawn chairs, in case of rain, concert will be inside cattle barn.
Kokomo Rescue Mission Back to School Assistance, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Carver Center, 1030 N. Purdum St., call 765-456-3838, or visit www.kokomorescuemission.org.
Friday
Kindermusik Wiggle & Grow, 10 a.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library South, 1755 E. Center Road, children 18 months to 3 years hone cognitive development through singing, dancing and instrument play.
Al-Anon, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Faith Presbyterian Church, 1608 Kirk Row, enter through door 1.
Kokomo Rescue Mission Back to School Assistance, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Carver Center, 1030 N. Purdum St., call 765-456-3838, or visit www.kokomorescuemission.org.
Millerview Fish Fry and Tenderloin Dinner, 4-7:30 p.m., Bethany Fellowship School, 5169 N. County Road 600 East, adults $10, pie is extra, bake sale.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.