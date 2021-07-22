Today
Kindermusik Wiggle & Grow, 10 a.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library South, 1755 E. Center Road, children 18 months to 3 years hone cognitive development through singing, dancing and instrument play.
Al-Anon, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Faith Presbyterian Church, 1608 Kirk Row, enter through door 1.
Kokomo Rescue Mission Back to School Assistance, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Carver Center, 1030 N. Purdum St., call 765-456-3838, or visit www.kokomorescuemission.org.
Millerview Fish Fry and Tenderloin Dinner, 4-7:30 p.m., Bethany Fellowship School, 5169 N. C.R. 600 E., adults $10, pie is extra, bake sale.
Saturday
Kokomo Downtown Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., intersection of Washington and Mulberry streets, visit www.kokomofarmersmarket.com.
Kokomo Jackrabbits versus Kalamazoo Growlers, 6:30 p.m., Kokomo Municipal Stadium, 400 S. Union St., for tickets call 765-457-5000 or visit https://northwoodsleague.com/kokomo-jackrabbits.
PAL Mini-camp, 9 a.m. to noon, PAL Field, 917 Malfalfa Road, mini-football flag camp, grades 3-6, free, parents can register by calling 314-650-0839.
Rhumfest, 3-10 p.m., Foster Park, 721 W. Superior St., music all day by instructors and students of Rhum Academy, free, bring lawn chairs, www.kokomosummerseries.com.
Literacy Coalition fish and chicken dinner, 4-7 p.m., Literacy Coalition Learning Center, 901 S. Cortland Ave., $12 per meal, call 765-450-8532.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.