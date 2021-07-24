Today
Kokomo Downtown Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., intersection of Washington and Mulberry streets, visit www.kokomofarmersmarket.com.
Kokomo Jackrabbits versus Kalamazoo Growlers, 6:30 p.m., Kokomo Municipal Stadium, 400 S. Union St., for tickets call 765-457-5000 or visit https://northwoodsleague.com/kokomo-jackrabbits.
PAL Mini-camp, 9 a.m. to noon, PAL Field, 917 Malfalfa Road, mini-football flag camp, third through sixth grades, free, parents can register by calling 314-650-0839.
Rhumfest, 3-10 p.m., Foster Park, 721 W. Superior St., music all day by instructors and students of Rhum Academy, free, bring lawn chairs, www.kokomosummerseries.com.
Literacy Coalition fish and chicken dinner, 4-7 p.m., Literacy Coalition Learning Center, 901 S. Cortland Ave., $12 per meal, call 765-450-8532.
Sunday
Kokomo Jackrabbits versus Kalamazoo Growlers, 6:30 p.m., Kokomo Municipal Stadium, 400 S. Union St., for tickets call 765-457-5000 or visit https://northwoodsleague.com/kokomo-jackrabbits.
VFW bingo, noon to 4 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Monday
Kokomo Jackrabbits versus Rockford Rivets, 6:30 p.m., Kokomo Municipal Stadium, 400 S. Union St., for tickets call 765-457-5000 or visit https://northwoodsleague.com/kokomo-jackrabbits.
Cooking Harry Potter-style with Petite Patisserie, 6:30 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library virtual event, make a Treacle Tart, registration is required, visit khcpl.org.
VFW bingo, 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.