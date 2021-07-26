Today
Kokomo Jackrabbits versus Rockford Rivets, 6:30 p.m., Kokomo Municipal Stadium, 400 S. Union St., for tickets call 765-457-5000 or visit https://northwoodsleague.com/kokomo-jackrabbits.
Cooking Harry Potter-style with Petite Patisserie, 6:30 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library virtual event, make a Treacle Tart, registration is required, visit khcpl.org.
VFW bingo, 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Tuesday
Kokomo Jackrabbits versus Rockford Rivets, 6:30 p.m., Kokomo Municipal Stadium, 400 S. Union St., for tickets call 765-457-5000 or visit https://northwoodsleague.com/kokomo-jackrabbits.
Al-Anon, 7-8 p.m., Faith Presbyterian Church, 1608 Kirk Row, enter through door 1.
Bona Vista’s Christmas in July, 1 p.m., 1221 S. Plate St., adult talent show, cotton candy, ice cream, popcorn, visit www.bonavista.org.
Kokomo Piecemakers Quilt Guild, 7 p.m., Indiana Wesleyan University-Kokomo, 1916 E. Markland Ave., anyone interested in quilting is welcome to join, call 765-243-1680.
