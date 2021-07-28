Today
Al-Anon, 1-2 p.m., Faith Presbyterian Church, 1608 Kirk Row, enter through door 1.
Music at the Fairgrounds: Next Generation, 7 p.m., Howard County Fairgrounds, 790 N. Meridian St., Greentown, free, bring lawn chairs, in case of rain, concert will be inside cattle barn.
God and Country Concert Ft. Todd Allen Herendeen, 7 p.m., VFW Post 1152, 920 N. Washington St., doors open at 6 p.m., call to reserve a free ticket at 765-271-1879 or 765-860-4172.
Kokomo Rescue Mission Back to School Assistance, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Grace United Methodist Church, shop shoes, socks and undergarments for income-qualified residents, visit https://kokomorescuemission.org/event/back-school-shoes-socks-underwear-give-away/.
Shark-y Party, 10 a.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library South Branch, 1755 E. Center Road, shark-themed crafts, snacks and games to celebrate end of summer reading programs, visit khcpl.org.
Teacher Appreciation Night, 4-8 p.m., Markland Mall, 1114 S. 17th St., educators can enjoy teacher-exclusive promotions and discounts at retail places.
Stuff the Bus School Supply Drive, all day, Markland Mall, 1114 S. 17th St., guests are encouraged to drop off variety of school supplies at the town center to benefit Kokomo schools.
Friday
Kindermusik Wiggle & Grow, 10 a.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library South, 1755 E. Center Road, children 18 months to 3 years hone cognitive development through singing, dancing and instrument play, visit khcpl.org.
KPRD Tennis Tournament, all day, KHS Tennis Court, 2501 S. Berkley Road, call 765-456-7275.
Al-Anon, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Faith Presbyterian Church, 1608 Kirk Row, enter through door 1.
